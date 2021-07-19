S. KOREA REPORTS 1,252 CASES News Today 입력 2021.07.19 (15:34) 수정 2021.07.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 1252 cases as of Sunday. Even though fewer tests are conducted on weekends, the number surpassed one thousand last weekend. A gathering ban has been enforced in non-capital areas as well. Gangneung, which is seeing scores of holiday-makers lately, is the first non-capital area to enforce Level 4 COVID restrictions.



[Pkg]



Private gatherings of five or more in some non-capital areas are now banned for two weeks. Health authorities say infections are spreading from the greater Seoul area to other regions due to increased travel. The cap on private gatherings is the same nationwide, while distancing restrictions differ by region as they directly affect people’s livelihoods.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "The same nationwide restrictions will be implemented on private gatherings as increased travel and gatherings during the vacation season can trigger outbreaks."



Some local governments where popular summer vacation spots are located have raised distancing measures. Level 3 measures are in place on Jejudo Island. Gangneung, where coronavirus cases are surging, is the first non-capital area to enforce the highest Level 4 restrictions. The city recorded 92 cases in the past week. About half of them are people in their 20s. The Gangneung City government says raising restrictions is inevitable because young people travel more and virus variants are spreading fast. Gatherings of up to two people are permitted after 6 p.m. Movie theaters, cafes and supermarkets must close at 8 p.m. Public access to beaches are restricted after 8 p.m.



[Soundbite] Kim Han-geun(Gangneung Mayor) : "Refrain from gathering this week as much as possible as if this place has been shutdown."



Local governments in other non-capital areas can decide autonomously on easing restrictions for the fully vaccinated, caretakers, and family gatherings.

