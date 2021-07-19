기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES
입력 2021.07.19 (15:34) 수정 2021.07.19 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says 436 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported between late May and mid-July and six of them are believed to have died from heat stroke. It explained three heat stroke deaths were reported over the week from July 12 when a heat wave warning was issued. The agency added the daily average number of heat illness patients surged from 3.5 to 36. It said those engaging in outdoor activities between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. are susceptible to heat illnesses. The KDCA advised people to take a rest if they experience nausea, a headache and dizziness while doing outdoor activities during the peak hours of heat.
  • HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES
    • 입력 2021-07-19 15:34:27
    • 수정2021-07-19 16:46:22
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says 436 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported between late May and mid-July and six of them are believed to have died from heat stroke. It explained three heat stroke deaths were reported over the week from July 12 when a heat wave warning was issued. The agency added the daily average number of heat illness patients surged from 3.5 to 36. It said those engaging in outdoor activities between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. are susceptible to heat illnesses. The KDCA advised people to take a rest if they experience nausea, a headache and dizziness while doing outdoor activities during the peak hours of heat.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!