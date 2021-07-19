기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says 436 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported between late May and mid-July and six of them are believed to have died from heat stroke. It explained three heat stroke deaths were reported over the week from July 12 when a heat wave warning was issued. The agency added the daily average number of heat illness patients surged from 3.5 to 36. It said those engaging in outdoor activities between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. are susceptible to heat illnesses. The KDCA advised people to take a rest if they experience nausea, a headache and dizziness while doing outdoor activities during the peak hours of heat.
- HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES
