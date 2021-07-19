NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.07.19 (15:34) 수정 2021.07.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has reportedly decided to visit Tokyo for the Olympic Games and hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported Monday the first in-person summit between the two leaders will take place at the Akasaka Palace state guest house on this Friday. However, Presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun dismissed the report, saying the two sides are continuing discussions and it remains uncertain whether or not the summit will be held due to lingering hurdles.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will visit Washington from Monday through Thursday. During the four-day stay, Choi will meet with officials of the White House and the State Department as well as the key members of the House of Representatives. Through the meetings, the two sides will review the outcomes of agreements reached at a Korea-U.S. summit held in May. In particular, they will focus on the agreements on establishing a global vaccine partnership, boosting cooperation in science and technology, enhancing supply chains for semiconductors and high-capacity batteries and promoting the two countries’ regional policy initiatives.

