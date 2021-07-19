기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PEACE MONUMENT ARRIVES IN MUNICH
입력 2021.07.19 (15:34) 수정 2021.07.19 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A monument installed in Dresden, Germany, to honor the victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery and symbolize universal human rights, has arrived in Munich despite Tokyo's opposition. It will be put on display at an exhibition dedicated to art and democracy.

[Pkg]

​A carefully wrapped Peace Monument arrives at the airport. It is taken to an exhibition hall where it will be put on display.

[Soundbite] "(Are people allowed to enter the exhibition hall?) Yes, luckily it’s permitted."

The vehicle keeps shaking, but the monument is firmly in place. It finally arrives at an exhibition hall near the University of Munich. The exhibition is to open in four days. The spot allocated for the monument is checked throughly. The monument is installed in such a way so that many people can easily spot it.

[Soundbite] Kim Seo-kyung(Peace Monument creator) : "It's a very meaningful moment for us to deliver the victims' message of peace."

[Soundbite] Kim Un-sung(Peace Monument creator) : "We hope this monument will inspire German visitors to ponder its meaning and know what really happened."

Despite Japan’s persistent attempts to block the monument’s display, it will be open to the German public from Wednesday as scheduled. Visitors can view the monument around the clock, as the exhibition hall is located in a cluster of galleries. The Peace Monument has a special meaning at the exhibition dedicated to promoting arts and democracy.

[Soundbite] (Museum curator) : "The Peace Monument is an important expression of civil society, anti-patriarchy, and anti-colonialism."

Once the exhibition comes to an end on August first, the monument will be transported to other locations in Europe for public display.
  • PEACE MONUMENT ARRIVES IN MUNICH
    • 입력 2021-07-19 15:34:27
    • 수정2021-07-19 16:46:22
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A monument installed in Dresden, Germany, to honor the victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery and symbolize universal human rights, has arrived in Munich despite Tokyo's opposition. It will be put on display at an exhibition dedicated to art and democracy.

[Pkg]

​A carefully wrapped Peace Monument arrives at the airport. It is taken to an exhibition hall where it will be put on display.

[Soundbite] "(Are people allowed to enter the exhibition hall?) Yes, luckily it’s permitted."

The vehicle keeps shaking, but the monument is firmly in place. It finally arrives at an exhibition hall near the University of Munich. The exhibition is to open in four days. The spot allocated for the monument is checked throughly. The monument is installed in such a way so that many people can easily spot it.

[Soundbite] Kim Seo-kyung(Peace Monument creator) : "It's a very meaningful moment for us to deliver the victims' message of peace."

[Soundbite] Kim Un-sung(Peace Monument creator) : "We hope this monument will inspire German visitors to ponder its meaning and know what really happened."

Despite Japan’s persistent attempts to block the monument’s display, it will be open to the German public from Wednesday as scheduled. Visitors can view the monument around the clock, as the exhibition hall is located in a cluster of galleries. The Peace Monument has a special meaning at the exhibition dedicated to promoting arts and democracy.

[Soundbite] (Museum curator) : "The Peace Monument is an important expression of civil society, anti-patriarchy, and anti-colonialism."

Once the exhibition comes to an end on August first, the monument will be transported to other locations in Europe for public display.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!