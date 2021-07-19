PEACE MONUMENT ARRIVES IN MUNICH News Today 입력 2021.07.19 (15:34) 수정 2021.07.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A monument installed in Dresden, Germany, to honor the victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery and symbolize universal human rights, has arrived in Munich despite Tokyo's opposition. It will be put on display at an exhibition dedicated to art and democracy.



[Pkg]



​A carefully wrapped Peace Monument arrives at the airport. It is taken to an exhibition hall where it will be put on display.



[Soundbite] "(Are people allowed to enter the exhibition hall?) Yes, luckily it’s permitted."



The vehicle keeps shaking, but the monument is firmly in place. It finally arrives at an exhibition hall near the University of Munich. The exhibition is to open in four days. The spot allocated for the monument is checked throughly. The monument is installed in such a way so that many people can easily spot it.



[Soundbite] Kim Seo-kyung(Peace Monument creator) : "It's a very meaningful moment for us to deliver the victims' message of peace."



[Soundbite] Kim Un-sung(Peace Monument creator) : "We hope this monument will inspire German visitors to ponder its meaning and know what really happened."



Despite Japan’s persistent attempts to block the monument’s display, it will be open to the German public from Wednesday as scheduled. Visitors can view the monument around the clock, as the exhibition hall is located in a cluster of galleries. The Peace Monument has a special meaning at the exhibition dedicated to promoting arts and democracy.



[Soundbite] (Museum curator) : "The Peace Monument is an important expression of civil society, anti-patriarchy, and anti-colonialism."



Once the exhibition comes to an end on August first, the monument will be transported to other locations in Europe for public display.

