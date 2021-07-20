RETURN OF CHEONGHAE UNIT MEMBERS News Today 입력 2021.07.20 (15:13) 수정 2021.07.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Over 80 percent of the 301 service members of South Korea's Cheonghae naval unit operating in waters off Africa have tested positive for COVID-19, with infections totaling 247. Military aircraft dispatched to bring back the crew will return to Korea late Tuesday. All-out effort is being exerted to assure their safe return but there's stern criticism that crucial timing has been lost to prevent the massive spread of the virus.



[Pkg]



The first suspected case of COVID-19 was reported July 2 from the Cheonghae Unit. But only cold medicine was prescribed to the symptomatic patient and no other measures were taken. The number of crew members displaying symptoms increased to over 40 past July 8. But a simplified virus test conducted on them all came out negative. This is because the test was an antibody test that's not used for diagnosis. A positive result will show only after antibodies are formed.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyuk-min(Severance Hospital) : "Antibodies are formed typically 2 weeks after infection. By that time, the virus has been mostly released and giving a diagnosis is meaningless."



A more accurate antigen test kit was not supplied to the unit. And it begs the question: why weren't the crew members vaccinated? The military and health authorities say the unit was dispatched in February before vaccinations began in Korea, and sending vaccines overseas was not feasible.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA director) : "Vaccines need to be transported by planes and other distribution concerns also barred their supply."



However already from the start of the year, South Korean national carriers were transporting vaccines using refrigerated containers. Even the type of aircraft was similar to aerial tankers owned by the Korean Air Force. If customs clearance abroad presented difficulty, cooperation could have been sought with military bases in allied nations. The US Navy for instance began inoculations at its 13 overseas bases since late last year, and as of two months ago, more than half of all personnel have received Covid shots. The Defense Ministry also argued that on a naval destroyer, it's difficult to handle vaccine side effects. However the destroyer has not been operating on the waters throughout the whole time of dispatch. In the latest outbreak, crew members have used local hospitals.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-gab(Hallym Univ. Medical Center) : "I don't think the cited issues present a major concern as a naval surgeon was present on the vessel. Also shots can be administered when the ship is anchored and problematic patients can be transferred on a helicopter."



Other South Korean troops overseas such as the Akh Unit and Hanbit Unit have received jabs in their local regions in coordination with the United Nations or the stationed countries. Why the same was not done for the Cheonghae Unit is expected to come under intense scrutiny.

