[Anchor Lead]
Local researchers have developed a smart window film that can adjust brightness and generate electricity using sunlight. It is manufactured with organic substances so it can be applied to round surfaces, such as windows of airplanes and cars.
A glass window absorbs sunlight to generate electricity. It is thanks to invisible organic semiconductors within the window film. The produced electricity is used to run a small humidifier and recharge a mobile phone. The window film is even capable of adjusting brightness on its own. It turns blue when there is excessive sunlight and pales in low light. The color of this smart window can be changed with a switch.
[Soundbite] Kim So-yeon(Korea Institute of Materials Science) : "It is a combination of a solar cell and an electrochromic device. It absorbs sunlight to generate power and freely changes colors through the produced energy."
In addition to the eletrochromic property, the window film can function as a solar cell due to multiple coats of paint made with a special solution. It's also highly efficient in producing electricity. The film is produced with organic substances and the most notable feature is its flexibility. Minerals like silicon can only be used on flat surfaces. But this film can be applied to various round surfaces, such as the windows of airplanes and cars.
[Soundbite] Im Dong-chan(Korea Institute of Materials Science) : "The film can be used for various round surfaces, like the sunroof of a car or curved glass structures."
The development was published in Communications Materials, a sister journal of Nature.
- DEVELOPMENT OF SMART WINDOW FILM
- 입력 2021-07-20 15:13:50
- 수정2021-07-20 16:45:02
Local researchers have developed a smart window film that can adjust brightness and generate electricity using sunlight. It is manufactured with organic substances so it can be applied to round surfaces, such as windows of airplanes and cars.
