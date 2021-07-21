S. KOREA REPORTS 1,784 CASES

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Korea reported 1784 coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the most since the pandemic began. Cases reported in non-capital areas have surpassed 30 percent for four straight days. The peak of the outbreak could fall on the upcoming summer vacation season.
[Pkg]
South Korea reported 1784 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday 1726 local and 58 imported. It’s the highest daily tally since the first infection was confirmed in the nation a year and a half ago. Seoul reported 599 cases, Gyeonggi-do Province — 450, Incheon — 126. Infections outside of the capital area are also surging. Busan reported 100 cases, Gyeongsangnam-do Province — 86, Daejeon — 72, Gangwon-do Province — 54. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed concerns over increased travel as schools nationwide are closing this week for the summer break. He urged the public to help prevent peak summer vacation overcrowding as coronavirus cases are predicted to soar during the late July-early August period, when many vacationers travel. The PM also demanded that the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions submit a list of rally participants and cancel its plans to hold mass rallies, as three people who attended the latest demonstration tested positive for COVID-19. So far, more than 16.4 million people have received the first vaccine dose. That’s 32 percent of the population. Some 6.68 million people, or 13 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated.
Korea reported 1784 coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the most since the pandemic began. Cases reported in non-capital areas have surpassed 30 percent for four straight days. The peak of the outbreak could fall on the upcoming summer vacation season.
[Pkg]
South Korea reported 1784 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday 1726 local and 58 imported. It’s the highest daily tally since the first infection was confirmed in the nation a year and a half ago. Seoul reported 599 cases, Gyeonggi-do Province — 450, Incheon — 126. Infections outside of the capital area are also surging. Busan reported 100 cases, Gyeongsangnam-do Province — 86, Daejeon — 72, Gangwon-do Province — 54. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed concerns over increased travel as schools nationwide are closing this week for the summer break. He urged the public to help prevent peak summer vacation overcrowding as coronavirus cases are predicted to soar during the late July-early August period, when many vacationers travel. The PM also demanded that the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions submit a list of rally participants and cancel its plans to hold mass rallies, as three people who attended the latest demonstration tested positive for COVID-19. So far, more than 16.4 million people have received the first vaccine dose. That’s 32 percent of the population. Some 6.68 million people, or 13 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 1,784 CASES
-
- 입력 2021-07-21 15:14:58
- 수정2021-07-21 16:45:03
[Anchor Lead]
Korea reported 1784 coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the most since the pandemic began. Cases reported in non-capital areas have surpassed 30 percent for four straight days. The peak of the outbreak could fall on the upcoming summer vacation season.
[Pkg]
South Korea reported 1784 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday 1726 local and 58 imported. It’s the highest daily tally since the first infection was confirmed in the nation a year and a half ago. Seoul reported 599 cases, Gyeonggi-do Province — 450, Incheon — 126. Infections outside of the capital area are also surging. Busan reported 100 cases, Gyeongsangnam-do Province — 86, Daejeon — 72, Gangwon-do Province — 54. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed concerns over increased travel as schools nationwide are closing this week for the summer break. He urged the public to help prevent peak summer vacation overcrowding as coronavirus cases are predicted to soar during the late July-early August period, when many vacationers travel. The PM also demanded that the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions submit a list of rally participants and cancel its plans to hold mass rallies, as three people who attended the latest demonstration tested positive for COVID-19. So far, more than 16.4 million people have received the first vaccine dose. That’s 32 percent of the population. Some 6.68 million people, or 13 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated.
Korea reported 1784 coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the most since the pandemic began. Cases reported in non-capital areas have surpassed 30 percent for four straight days. The peak of the outbreak could fall on the upcoming summer vacation season.
[Pkg]
South Korea reported 1784 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday 1726 local and 58 imported. It’s the highest daily tally since the first infection was confirmed in the nation a year and a half ago. Seoul reported 599 cases, Gyeonggi-do Province — 450, Incheon — 126. Infections outside of the capital area are also surging. Busan reported 100 cases, Gyeongsangnam-do Province — 86, Daejeon — 72, Gangwon-do Province — 54. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed concerns over increased travel as schools nationwide are closing this week for the summer break. He urged the public to help prevent peak summer vacation overcrowding as coronavirus cases are predicted to soar during the late July-early August period, when many vacationers travel. The PM also demanded that the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions submit a list of rally participants and cancel its plans to hold mass rallies, as three people who attended the latest demonstration tested positive for COVID-19. So far, more than 16.4 million people have received the first vaccine dose. That’s 32 percent of the population. Some 6.68 million people, or 13 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-