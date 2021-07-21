기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

REVISED RULES ON RELIGIOUS FACILITIES
입력 2021.07.21 (15:14) 수정 2021.07.21 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The government has decided to allow religious facilities to partially hold in-person services, given the Seoul Administrative Court’s ruling made on July 16th. Now 10% of total capacity or up to 19 congregation members will be able to attend on-site religious services. This new measure came after seven churches in Seoul filed an administrative suit against the Seoul government to lift the ban on in-person church worship. The court passed the above ruling while telling the churches to follow in general the current level 4 non-contact guidelines.
  • REVISED RULES ON RELIGIOUS FACILITIES
    • 입력 2021-07-21 15:14:58
    • 수정2021-07-21 16:45:03
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The government has decided to allow religious facilities to partially hold in-person services, given the Seoul Administrative Court’s ruling made on July 16th. Now 10% of total capacity or up to 19 congregation members will be able to attend on-site religious services. This new measure came after seven churches in Seoul filed an administrative suit against the Seoul government to lift the ban on in-person church worship. The court passed the above ruling while telling the churches to follow in general the current level 4 non-contact guidelines.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!