REVISED RULES ON RELIGIOUS FACILITIES News Today 입력 2021.07.21 (15:14) 수정 2021.07.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to allow religious facilities to partially hold in-person services, given the Seoul Administrative Court’s ruling made on July 16th. Now 10% of total capacity or up to 19 congregation members will be able to attend on-site religious services. This new measure came after seven churches in Seoul filed an administrative suit against the Seoul government to lift the ban on in-person church worship. The court passed the above ruling while telling the churches to follow in general the current level 4 non-contact guidelines.

REVISED RULES ON RELIGIOUS FACILITIES

입력 2021-07-21 15:14:58 수정 2021-07-21 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to allow religious facilities to partially hold in-person services, given the Seoul Administrative Court’s ruling made on July 16th. Now 10% of total capacity or up to 19 congregation members will be able to attend on-site religious services. This new measure came after seven churches in Seoul filed an administrative suit against the Seoul government to lift the ban on in-person church worship. The court passed the above ruling while telling the churches to follow in general the current level 4 non-contact guidelines.