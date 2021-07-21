REVISED RULES ON RELIGIOUS FACILITIES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The government has decided to allow religious facilities to partially hold in-person services, given the Seoul Administrative Court’s ruling made on July 16th. Now 10% of total capacity or up to 19 congregation members will be able to attend on-site religious services. This new measure came after seven churches in Seoul filed an administrative suit against the Seoul government to lift the ban on in-person church worship. The court passed the above ruling while telling the churches to follow in general the current level 4 non-contact guidelines.
