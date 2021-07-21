KOREAN MEALS DELIVERED TO ATHLETES News Today 입력 2021.07.21 (15:15) 수정 2021.07.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With two days left to the Tokyo Olympics, Korean meals have been delivered to South Korean athletes at the Olympic Village. They are so-called radiation-free food that replaces official meals served at the village, which use produce from Fukushima where a nuclear disaster occurred a decade ago. Thanks to the meals provided from home, South Korea’s archery team has also begun training with the aim to win medals in all events.



[Pkg]



On the first delivery day of packed lunches to Taegeuk Warriors, chefs who flew in from Korea are busily moving about from early morning. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee rented a hotel near the athletes village to operate a catering center to provide meals to Team Korea. Some ingredients such as kimchi and chili paste are from home while meat and fruit, which can’t be brought into Japan, have been thoroughly inspected for radiation using cesium measurement equipment.



[Soundbite] Kim Ho-dal(Dietary examiner) : "A reading of 0.1 to 0.3 is the normal level. We are running tests to provide safe food."



For every meal, food will be delivered to the village. The athletes' response has been positive.



[Soundbite] Shin Yu-bin(Table tennis player) : "It’s so wonderful to have Korean food all the way here in Japan. I will work harder to perform better!"



The archery team which had a filling breakfast is out for the first training session.



[Soundbite] Oh Jin-hyek(Archer) : "On the first day, I left the cafeteria quickly. We had a packed breakfast just now. I don’t think we’ll need to worry about food while we are here."



On the first day of training, the archers analyzed the ocean winds in Tokyo. They will scout the competing grounds one more time before taking part in the first match scheduled for Saturday - a day after the opening ceremony.

