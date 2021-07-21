CATHOLIC ART CENTER DEDICATED TO KIM News Today 입력 2021.07.21 (15:15) 수정 2021.07.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An event marking the 200th birthday of Saint Andrew Kim Tae-gon is to take place in Dangjin next month. A Catholic art facility has been built to host the event. The Dangjin City government has decided to push for Father Kim’s writings to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage.



[Pkg]



A roof shaped like a martyr’s flower. The structure was modeled after a wild rose, which often appears in the writings of Bishop Gustave Mutel, the eighth bishop of Joseon. The basilica made of Catholic-style stained glass creates a sacred atmosphere. Next to it there are various sculptures and exhibits. A square and a strolling path have been created on an area measuring some 10,000 square meters for visitors. This Catholic art center has been built on a 20,000 square-meter area in Solmoe Village, where St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first Korean-born Catholic priest, was born. This is where events marking his 200th birthday will take place next month. Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the new prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy, wished that the new facility will give hope to young people.



[Soundbite] Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik(Prefect of Vatican Congregation for the Clergy) : "It’s intended not only for Catholic events, but also for concerts and exhibitions that young people can attend."



To mark the 200th anniversary of his birth, the Dangjin City government has decided to push for Father Kim’s 19 handwritten pieces be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage. Father Kim has already been selected as a UNESCO universal patron.



[Soundbite] Kim Hong-jang(Dangjin Mayor) : "We will publicize Korean Catholicism to the world by having Father Kim’s writings be inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage."



Dangjin City plans to promote Solmoe Village into a globally recognized pilgrimage site on par with Chile's Santiago.

CATHOLIC ART CENTER DEDICATED TO KIM

입력 2021-07-21 15:15:00 수정 2021-07-21 16:45:04 News Today

