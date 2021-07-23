기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will question two senior officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law, after the umbrella labor group held a massive rally in downtown Seoul early this month. The police have so far summoned four executives. In the wake of the July 3 rally, Seoul police set up a 52-member task force and probed 25 individuals, 23 of whom have been booked.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will question two senior officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law, after the umbrella labor group held a massive rally in downtown Seoul early this month. The police have so far summoned four executives. In the wake of the July 3 rally, Seoul police set up a 52-member task force and probed 25 individuals, 23 of whom have been booked.
- POLICE TO QUESTION KCTU OFFICIALS
-
- 입력 2021-07-23 15:12:09
- 수정2021-07-23 16:46:14
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will question two senior officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law, after the umbrella labor group held a massive rally in downtown Seoul early this month. The police have so far summoned four executives. In the wake of the July 3 rally, Seoul police set up a 52-member task force and probed 25 individuals, 23 of whom have been booked.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will question two senior officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law, after the umbrella labor group held a massive rally in downtown Seoul early this month. The police have so far summoned four executives. In the wake of the July 3 rally, Seoul police set up a 52-member task force and probed 25 individuals, 23 of whom have been booked.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-