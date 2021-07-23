POLICE TO QUESTION KCTU OFFICIALS News Today 입력 2021.07.23 (15:12) 수정 2021.07.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will question two senior officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law, after the umbrella labor group held a massive rally in downtown Seoul early this month. The police have so far summoned four executives. In the wake of the July 3 rally, Seoul police set up a 52-member task force and probed 25 individuals, 23 of whom have been booked.

POLICE TO QUESTION KCTU OFFICIALS

입력 2021-07-23 15:12:09 수정 2021-07-23 16:46:14 News Today

