POSSIBILITY OF SPECIAL PARDONS News Today 입력 2021.07.23 (15:12) 수정 2021.07.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Speculations abounded in the political circle over possible pardons for ex-President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Independence Day, August 15th. But Justice Minister Park Beom-kye stated that August pardons are physically impossible. Nonetheless, judging from Minister Park’s remark, there still may be a chance for Lee’s conditional release.



[Pkg]



A plenary meeting of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee was held some 20 days before Liberation Day. Lawmakers repeatedly questioned the Justice Minister on the possibility of special pardons.



[Soundbite] Yoon Han-hong(Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member) : "You said there hasn’t been an instruction special pardons yet. Does this word "yet" imply something?"



Park Beom-kye said he hasn’t received any word from the President. The Minister added that unless it’s a one-point pardon, it’s impossible time-wise to issue pardons.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "If we look at the previous examples, there is chance of Aug. 15 special pardons. But, I think it's impossible at the moment considering the time and situations."



He apparently made it clear that National Liberation Day special pardons will not be possible for ex-President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong. However, he didn’t outright deny possible conditional release for the Samsung heir.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member) : "Give us a general idea."



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "We are thinking about paroling him on Aug. 15 which is Independence Day."



The Justice Ministry recently shortened the duration of incarceration for qualified parolees by 5%. Consequently, Lee will be eligible for parole by the end of this month when he would have served 60% of his prison term. The ruling camp sounded out Lee’s conditional release several times, but the Justice Party believes he is getting special treatment.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Democratic Party Leader(Jul. 20)) : "Vice Chairman Lee may be eligible since he would have completed 60% of his prison term by August."



[Soundbite] Oh Hyun-joo(Justice Party Spokesperson) : "We have to find out how the criteria were changed when parole conditions were relaxed in May."



Minister Park emphasized that raising the parole rate like in other countries has been his pet project since day 1 in office.

POSSIBILITY OF SPECIAL PARDONS

입력 2021-07-23 15:12:09 수정 2021-07-23 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Speculations abounded in the political circle over possible pardons for ex-President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Independence Day, August 15th. But Justice Minister Park Beom-kye stated that August pardons are physically impossible. Nonetheless, judging from Minister Park’s remark, there still may be a chance for Lee’s conditional release.



[Pkg]



A plenary meeting of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee was held some 20 days before Liberation Day. Lawmakers repeatedly questioned the Justice Minister on the possibility of special pardons.



[Soundbite] Yoon Han-hong(Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member) : "You said there hasn’t been an instruction special pardons yet. Does this word "yet" imply something?"



Park Beom-kye said he hasn’t received any word from the President. The Minister added that unless it’s a one-point pardon, it’s impossible time-wise to issue pardons.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "If we look at the previous examples, there is chance of Aug. 15 special pardons. But, I think it's impossible at the moment considering the time and situations."



He apparently made it clear that National Liberation Day special pardons will not be possible for ex-President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong. However, he didn’t outright deny possible conditional release for the Samsung heir.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member) : "Give us a general idea."



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "We are thinking about paroling him on Aug. 15 which is Independence Day."



The Justice Ministry recently shortened the duration of incarceration for qualified parolees by 5%. Consequently, Lee will be eligible for parole by the end of this month when he would have served 60% of his prison term. The ruling camp sounded out Lee’s conditional release several times, but the Justice Party believes he is getting special treatment.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Democratic Party Leader(Jul. 20)) : "Vice Chairman Lee may be eligible since he would have completed 60% of his prison term by August."



[Soundbite] Oh Hyun-joo(Justice Party Spokesperson) : "We have to find out how the criteria were changed when parole conditions were relaxed in May."



Minister Park emphasized that raising the parole rate like in other countries has been his pet project since day 1 in office.