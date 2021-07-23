NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.07.23 (15:12) 수정 2021.07.23 (16:46)

Anchor Lead]



Heat alerts have been issued for most parts of the country on Friday. The scorching weather is continuing but power supply is expected to be stable. The Korea Power Exchange forecasts maximum electricity use of 89.8 gigawatts between 4 and 5 p.m. It noted that power reserves during that time will be 9.7 gigawatts which is in the normal range, and predicted a stable demand and supply. There were concerns for earlier Wednesday and Thursday and power use did indeed spike, but reserve power did not hit dangerous levels and hovered above 10 gigawatts.

The Seoul Central District Court has dismissed a plagiarism lawsuit filed by an American children song composer against South Korean firm SmartStudy. The plaintiff claimed “Baby Shark,” which has gone viral around the world, copied his work and demanded compensation. SmartStudy released “Baby Shark” in 2015 as educational content for toddlers. The easy to follow chorus made the song very popular. The plaintiff filed the suit in 2019 arguing SmartStudy plagiarized his version of "Baby Shark” which was a remake of a orally transmitted traditional American folk song. The company refuted the claim saying “Baby Shark” is a recreation of the North American traditional song which is not subject to copyright restrictions.

