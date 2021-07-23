ONLINE LIVE COMMERCE LESSONS FOR FARMERS News Today 입력 2021.07.23 (15:12) 수정 2021.07.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Live commerce has emerged as an innovative marketing tool for farmers struggling to sell their produce during the pandemic. An online local center has opened to help farmers learn how to use live commerce.



[Pkg]



As mouth-watering, ripe peaches appear on the screen consumers post replies in real time. This is the scene of a live commerce stream selling agricultural produce via real-time online streaming.



[Soundbite] Joo Jong-won(Peach farm owner) : "The federation takes care of everything, from box packaging to sales to shipping. I can use my free time to take care of my orchard."



Online local centers of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation shoot the products, find customers and help host live stream broadcasting. Farmers can use the service easily to sell their produce for almost zero extra fees.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-hyun(Namwon Horticulture Cooperative Association) : "Farmers can save on costs, as the fees are very low. This allows them to increase profits, while consumers can buy products at a cheaper price point."



The National Agricultural Cooperative Federation plans to open 100 online local centers nationwide within three years.



[Soundbite] Chung Jae-ho(National Agricultural Cooperative Federation) : "We will expand this platform to other cities and counties as well so that agricultural products from local farms can be shipped swiftly to any parts of the country and be advertised on a bigger scale."



With non-contact businesses becoming a widespread trend due to the pandemic, live commerce could become a viable alternative for farmers.

