PM WARNS OF WORST CASE SCENARIO

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warns that the daily tally could reach 3,000 by the end of next month if the current situation goes unchecked. Presenting the worst-case scenario, he said it is desperate for the nation to lower the virus reproduction rate and rein in the surge now. The prime minister added the next two more weeks will be crucial in bringing the pandemic under control.

