기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warns that the daily tally could reach 3,000 by the end of next month if the current situation goes unchecked. Presenting the worst-case scenario, he said it is desperate for the nation to lower the virus reproduction rate and rein in the surge now. The prime minister added the next two more weeks will be crucial in bringing the pandemic under control.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warns that the daily tally could reach 3,000 by the end of next month if the current situation goes unchecked. Presenting the worst-case scenario, he said it is desperate for the nation to lower the virus reproduction rate and rein in the surge now. The prime minister added the next two more weeks will be crucial in bringing the pandemic under control.
- PM WARNS OF WORST CASE SCENARIO
-
- 입력 2021-07-26 15:40:28
- 수정2021-07-26 16:45:03
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warns that the daily tally could reach 3,000 by the end of next month if the current situation goes unchecked. Presenting the worst-case scenario, he said it is desperate for the nation to lower the virus reproduction rate and rein in the surge now. The prime minister added the next two more weeks will be crucial in bringing the pandemic under control.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warns that the daily tally could reach 3,000 by the end of next month if the current situation goes unchecked. Presenting the worst-case scenario, he said it is desperate for the nation to lower the virus reproduction rate and rein in the surge now. The prime minister added the next two more weeks will be crucial in bringing the pandemic under control.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-