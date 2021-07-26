LEVEL 3 MEASURES IN NON-CAPITAL REGIONS News Today 입력 2021.07.26 (15:40) 수정 2021.07.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With daily coronavirus cases in Korea still well over the 1000 mark, the government has decided to tighten COVID-19 restrictions in all areas outside the capital region to Level 3. From Tuesday, drinking alcohol at night in parks and at beaches will be prohibited.



[Pkg]



Less than a third of the Korean population have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Mask wearing and social distancing remain the surest ways to prevent infections. Coronavirus cases in the greater Seoul area, where Level 4 restrictions are in place, have plateaued lately. But in all other regions the number of infections is surging due to lax distancing measures, more travel and personal contact. Health authorities have decided to tighten COVID-19 restrictions in all non-capital regions to Level 3.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Cases are clearly spreading nationwide. Daily infections in non-capital regions now account for more than 35 percent of all cases as a result of the so-called balloon effect and increased travel during the summer vacation season."



The elevated restrictions will take effect from Tuesday and will last for two weeks. The ban on private gatherings of five or more people in non-capital regions has also been extended. Drinking in parks and at beaches is prohibited at night. Parties and other events are banned at guest houses and other lodging facilities. Bars and clubs, singing rooms, public bath houses, restaurants and cafes must close at 10 p.m. Indoor sporting facilities can operate at 20 percent capacity, while outdoor stadiums can have upto 30 percent capacity. Religious facilities are restricted from accepting more than 20 percent of their full seating capacity, and are required to have their seats spaced apart. Small gatherings and eating after religious events are banned. Local governments where cases are surging can raise restrictions to Level 4.

