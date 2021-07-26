기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Defense Ministry is reviewing selecting and dispatching soldiers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on overseas missions. The ministry made the announcement in a report to the parliamentary national defense committee on Monday. It said that 56 of some 1,000 forces currently deployed overseas have not received vaccines and that most of the unvaccinated made the decision on their own. In February, the 34th contingent of the Cheonghae Unit left the nation for their anti-piracy mission near the Gulf of Aden without getting vaccinated. Ninety percent of the crewmembers tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
- DISPATCHING VACCINATED SOLDIERS
