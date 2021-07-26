LEE-YOON HOLD MEETING News Today 입력 2021.07.26 (15:43) 수정 2021.07.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



News from the opposition camp. Last night, a meeting took place between main opposition People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok and leading presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl. Despite the lack of detailed comments on Yoon’s possible joining of the main opposition party, Lee said half of uncertainties were removed while the former prosecutor general said the time to make a decision is approaching.



[Pkg]



Three days after Lee Jun-seok pressured Yoon Seok-youl to join his party, saying the ex-top prosecutor is facing a political crisis, the two held a public meeting. Following the one and a half hour session that must have inevitably focused on Yoon joining the main opposition party, the PPP chief said they practically neared a consensus, although he declined to elaborate on details.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chairman) : "As the party chief, I can say that more than half of the uncertainties have been removed. Our party’s members and supporters can feel relieved."



The former prosecutor general said the time to make a decision is approaching.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "I should not make the people feel uncertain. I asked them to watch and give me time until I can make a decision."



Their remarks indicate the two sides agreed on the need for Yoon to join the party and that they will continue discussions on the timing. Yoon announced a line-up of his campaign camp, which includes a large number of former PPP lawmakers. Meanwhile, Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong, a promising presidential contender from the main opposition bloc, threw his hat in the ring.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(Jeju Governor) : "I will offer audacious state support in the sectors of childcare, education, employment, business startup as well as youth development, and battle against poverty."



Amid deadlocked negotiations over his party’s merger with the PPP, minor opposition People’s Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo urged the entire opposition camp to make joint efforts to further find the truth behind an online opinion rigging scheme by loyal supporters of the ruling party and the president. As Yoon also proposed the resumption of a special prosecutor’s investigation into the so called "Druking" scandal, it seems this issue will likely spur the opposition bloc to band together.

LEE-YOON HOLD MEETING

입력 2021-07-26

