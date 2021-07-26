INCREASE IN APARTMENT PRICES News Today 입력 2021.07.26 (15:44) 수정 2021.07.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



KB Kookmin Bank says the median price of apartments nationwide stands at some 500 million won this month. This is up 7.76 million won from June. The median apartment price in Seoul gained over ten million won over the month to 1.02 billion won. In Gyeonggi Province, it rose to 538 million won. The median apartment rental price nationwide came to over 305 million won in July, continuing the upward streak even after it topped 300 million won last month.

