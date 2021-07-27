TIDAL FLATS DESIGNATED AS NATURAL HERITAGE News Today 입력 2021.07.27 (15:19) 수정 2021.07.27 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Previously, UNESCO’s advisory panel recommended deferring the inscription in a preliminary review. But the World Heritage Committee decided to designate the tidal flats as a natural heritage in recognition of their ecological values.



[Pkg]



Tidal flats refer to the area between land and sea, which are created by the ebb, that reflux of the tide toward the sea, and the flow of the tide. They are an ecological treasure trove serving as home to more than 2,000 species of creatures, including 27 types of migratory birds. South Korea’s tidal flats have been added on to the list of UNESCO’s world natural heritage. The four recognized tidal flats are located in Seocheon in Chungcheongnam-do Province, Gochang in Jeollabuk-do Province, and Shinan and Suncheon in Jeollanam-do Province. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee made the decision in recognition of the tidal flats’ biodiversity and ecological values as a home to endangered migratory birds.



[Soundbite] Doug Watkins(East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership)



In May, UNESCO’s advisory panel recommended deferring the tidal flats’ listing in a preliminary review, following an on-site inspection. This is the first time South Korea pushed ahead to have its natural asset added to the UNESCO list, despite the advisory panel’s opinion of deferral.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-mo(Cultural Heritage Administration) : "The success is the result of our active efforts to persuade the 21 member countries of the committee and highlight the values of the tidal flats."



UNESCO world heritage lists are divided into three categories of cultural, natural and those with universal value. The tidal flats are the second South Korean natural asset to be listed as a UNESCO world heritage, following a volcanic island and cave on Jejudo Island.

