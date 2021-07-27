기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MOON ON HERITAGE DESIGNATING
입력 2021.07.27 (15:19) 수정 2021.07.27 (16:50) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Following news of South Korean tidal flats winning UNESCO natural heritage designation, President Moon Jae-in took to social media and promised efforts to preserve the tidal flats' ecosystem so they can be shared with the world. He said the achievement was the result of combined efforts by related ministries to actively promote the precious value of tidal flats, called "getbol" in Korean. Moon also thanked local residents in the areas for their interest and support.
  • MOON ON HERITAGE DESIGNATING
    • 입력 2021-07-27 15:19:52
    • 수정2021-07-27 16:50:14
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Following news of South Korean tidal flats winning UNESCO natural heritage designation, President Moon Jae-in took to social media and promised efforts to preserve the tidal flats' ecosystem so they can be shared with the world. He said the achievement was the result of combined efforts by related ministries to actively promote the precious value of tidal flats, called "getbol" in Korean. Moon also thanked local residents in the areas for their interest and support.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!