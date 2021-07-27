MOON ON HERITAGE DESIGNATING News Today 입력 2021.07.27 (15:19) 수정 2021.07.27 (16:50)

MOON ON HERITAGE DESIGNATING

[Anchor Lead]



Following news of South Korean tidal flats winning UNESCO natural heritage designation, President Moon Jae-in took to social media and promised efforts to preserve the tidal flats' ecosystem so they can be shared with the world. He said the achievement was the result of combined efforts by related ministries to actively promote the precious value of tidal flats, called "getbol" in Korean. Moon also thanked local residents in the areas for their interest and support.