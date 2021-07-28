기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters reported as of Tuesday 1,896 new confirmed cases, a record high since the COVID-19 epidemic started some 18 months ago. The previous record was 1,842 cases set on July 22nd. There were 1,823 local cases and 73 imported ones and 1,212 cases came from the greater Seoul area, accounting for 66.5% of total cases. The number of new cases in Korea has been over 1,000 for 22 days since 1,212 cases were reported on July 7th.
- S.KOREA REPORTS 1,896 NEW CASES
입력 2021-07-28
수정2021-07-28
