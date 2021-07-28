DELTA VARIANT BECOMES DOMINANT STRAIN

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Delta variant has become a dominant strain in Korea as well, three months after it was first detected in the nation in April.
[Pkg]
Six out of ten local COVID-19 cases in the past week were virus variants. Of some 1400 variant cases, the majority were the Delta strain. Authorities say Delta is spreading around the world, and has become a dominant strain in South Korea as well. It was first detected in the nation back in April. The Delta variant is 1.6 times more contagious than Alpha, and those who contract it have 2.2 times higher risk of hospitalization.
[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Even in countries with high vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases are rising again because of the Delta variant. Many of them are tightening restrictions again."
Tighter distancing measures could help reduce the number of cases. However, that comes at a cost.
[Soundbite] Choi Won-suk(Prof., Korea University Ansan Hospital) : "We could have the majority of people work from home and refrain from going outside. But that would have a serious social impact."
Experts call for speeding up vaccinations while containing the outbreak, as people in their 40s and 50s, who are increasingly contracting the virus lately, could become gravely ill.
[Soundbite] Jung Jae-hun(Prof., Gachon University) : "At this point it’s important to maintain the current restrictions while monitoring the situation and buying time until high-risk groups are inoculated."
Health authorities stress the importance of individuals abiding by virus prevention rules, such as refraining from non-essential gatherings.
