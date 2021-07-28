기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.07.28 (15:20) 수정 2021.07.28 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Senior Presidential Secretary for Public Communication Park Soo-hyun said that the restoration of the hotline between South and North Korea is the lowest measure taken to resume the peace process on the Korean Peninsula from the starting line. When asked in a radio interview if an inter-Korean summit became possible within President Moon Jae-in’s term, Park said he is hoping for it, He added that the ultimate objective is denuclearization and a summit is one of the stepping stones that leads to that goal.
Justice Minister Park Beom-gye emphasized today that he hasn’t heard anything from the president and it is not possible time-wise when he was asked by reporters this morning about the possibility of presidential pardon for ex-presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye on Indpendence Day. Minister Park had said at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee meeting on July 22nd that it is impossible time-wise to pardon them for Independence Day. In reference to the two former presidents being admitted to the hospital, he said that one suffers from a clearly defined condition and the other is in a situation that demands immediate hospitalization.
오늘의 HOT클릭!