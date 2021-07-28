RELOCATION OF SEWOL MEMORIAL HALL News Today 입력 2021.07.28 (15:20) 수정 2021.07.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A memorial hall for the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking has been moved from Gwanghwamun Square to the Seoul Metropolitan Council building. The relocation has been a thorny issue between Seoul City and bereaved family members. Gwanghwamun Square is currently undergoing renovation. But discord remains due to differing opinions regarding the memorial hall after the plaza is completed.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Let’s go to a better place."



Picture frames are taken down from the wall and carefully placed in boxes. Bereaved family members of victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster have agreed to dismantle the memorial building at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. The makeshift hall was created in 2019 on the 5th anniversary of the sinking but now it’s moving after 2 years as construction is under way at the square.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-ki(4/16 Sewol Families for Truth and A Safer Society) : "I’m angry and frustrated. It’s heartbreaking for the families. But we believe it will be a new start."



All articles from the memorial hall have been transferred to an exhibition space on the first floor of the Seoul Metropolitan Council building. The new hall will be open for 2 weeks. The families want the memorial to return to the square after the renovation is complete. They want to set up a venue to not only remember the Sewol sinking but also testify to the country’s democratic history.



[Soundbite] Kim Myeong-im(Mother of late Gwak Soo-in) : "Any other format, in whatever shape and form, to convey the spirit is fine with me."



The Seoul city government said it will hold talks with the families but is against erecting a similar memorial space on the renovated Gwanghwamun Square.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeok(Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "Seoul City told the families several times discussions are not possible on the issue of relocation/reinstallation. But the city will continue to devise various measures to remember the Sewol incident and build a safe society."



The city government will begin the dismantlement work as early as Wednesday.

RELOCATION OF SEWOL MEMORIAL HALL

입력 2021-07-28 15:20:10 수정 2021-07-28 16:45:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A memorial hall for the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking has been moved from Gwanghwamun Square to the Seoul Metropolitan Council building. The relocation has been a thorny issue between Seoul City and bereaved family members. Gwanghwamun Square is currently undergoing renovation. But discord remains due to differing opinions regarding the memorial hall after the plaza is completed.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Let’s go to a better place."



Picture frames are taken down from the wall and carefully placed in boxes. Bereaved family members of victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster have agreed to dismantle the memorial building at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. The makeshift hall was created in 2019 on the 5th anniversary of the sinking but now it’s moving after 2 years as construction is under way at the square.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-ki(4/16 Sewol Families for Truth and A Safer Society) : "I’m angry and frustrated. It’s heartbreaking for the families. But we believe it will be a new start."



All articles from the memorial hall have been transferred to an exhibition space on the first floor of the Seoul Metropolitan Council building. The new hall will be open for 2 weeks. The families want the memorial to return to the square after the renovation is complete. They want to set up a venue to not only remember the Sewol sinking but also testify to the country’s democratic history.



[Soundbite] Kim Myeong-im(Mother of late Gwak Soo-in) : "Any other format, in whatever shape and form, to convey the spirit is fine with me."



The Seoul city government said it will hold talks with the families but is against erecting a similar memorial space on the renovated Gwanghwamun Square.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeok(Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "Seoul City told the families several times discussions are not possible on the issue of relocation/reinstallation. But the city will continue to devise various measures to remember the Sewol incident and build a safe society."



The city government will begin the dismantlement work as early as Wednesday.