기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Bank of Korea Thursday held a meeting and discussed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Following the meeting, the central bank said the Fed’s move was already expected and will have limited impacts on the international financial market. While closely monitoring the U.S. rate freeze’s effects on South Korea, the BOK will also draw up measures to address market volatility at home and abroad that will likely increase in sync with changes in the pandemic situation.
The Bank of Korea Thursday held a meeting and discussed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Following the meeting, the central bank said the Fed’s move was already expected and will have limited impacts on the international financial market. While closely monitoring the U.S. rate freeze’s effects on South Korea, the BOK will also draw up measures to address market volatility at home and abroad that will likely increase in sync with changes in the pandemic situation.
- DISCUSSIONS ON U.S. INTEREST RATE FREEZE
-
- 입력 2021-07-29 15:21:03
- 수정2021-07-29 16:45:58
[Anchor Lead]
The Bank of Korea Thursday held a meeting and discussed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Following the meeting, the central bank said the Fed’s move was already expected and will have limited impacts on the international financial market. While closely monitoring the U.S. rate freeze’s effects on South Korea, the BOK will also draw up measures to address market volatility at home and abroad that will likely increase in sync with changes in the pandemic situation.
The Bank of Korea Thursday held a meeting and discussed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Following the meeting, the central bank said the Fed’s move was already expected and will have limited impacts on the international financial market. While closely monitoring the U.S. rate freeze’s effects on South Korea, the BOK will also draw up measures to address market volatility at home and abroad that will likely increase in sync with changes in the pandemic situation.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-