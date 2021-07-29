기사 본문 영역

DISCUSSIONS ON U.S. INTEREST RATE FREEZE
입력 2021.07.29 (15:21) 수정 2021.07.29 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea Thursday held a meeting and discussed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Following the meeting, the central bank said the Fed’s move was already expected and will have limited impacts on the international financial market. While closely monitoring the U.S. rate freeze’s effects on South Korea, the BOK will also draw up measures to address market volatility at home and abroad that will likely increase in sync with changes in the pandemic situation.
