[Anchor Lead]



A delivery worker in his 50s collapsed while at work because of the hot weather. The temperature inside the logistics center, which has no windows at all, was nearly 40 degrees Celsius.



[Pkg]



A delivery worker in his 50s collapsed at this logistics center in Busan on Wednesday morning, on the tenth day of heat wave alerts, and was rushed to a hospital. He became dizzy while loading parcels and collapsed. His co-workers say the temperature inside the logistics center was 39.4 degrees C at the time. The worker was diagnosed with heat stroke, which caused dizziness and difficulty breathing. Every summer, workers at this logistics center urged management to devise measures to prevent accidents caused by the hot weather. But nothing has changed so far.



[Soundbite] Seo Young-soo(Delivery workers’ labor union) : "Some of our customers give us water. Even our customers care about us, while our employers don’t care at all."



This summer alone, four delivery workers in the nation have collapsed because of the hot weather. The Living Logistics Service Industry Development Act, which took effect a few days ago, says employers must take measures to protect their workers during the heat waves. However, it’s not legally binding, and few businesses abide by it.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-wook(Delivery workers’ labor union) : "Rather than waiting for an employer to abide by the changed law, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport must survey the matter as soon as possible and devise mandatory measures for logistics companies."



instructed businesses to provide workers with water, ventilated and shaded areas and rest breaks. But it’s just a recommendation that has no legal power to protect workers from heat-related illnesses.

INADEQUATE CONDITIONS OF LOGISTIC CENTERS

입력 2021-07-30 15:24:56 수정 2021-07-30 16:45:05 News Today

