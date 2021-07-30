FOOD DELIVERY INCREASES AMID OLYMPICS News Today 입력 2021.07.30 (15:24) 수정 2021.07.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Restaurants and bars did not benefit from the Olympic boom this year because of the pandemic restrictions. But some food delivery restaurants are thriving as many people prefer to order delivery while watching the Olympic Games.



[Pkg]



This is the so-called Nogari Alley in Euljiro, Seoul. When a South Korean men’s soccer team scores a goal, no cheers can be heard at the restaurants. Places that had customers become deserted after 6 p.m.



[Soundbite] "It’s 6 p.m. Let’s take off."



This area used to be packed with sports fans during major sports events. But this year, things are different.



[Soundbite] (Bar owner) : "Before the pandemic, we had customers all over the place. But nowadays we go home after 8 p.m."



Tables on the patio are also empty despite a soccer game being shown on TV. Restaurants are struggling even to pay their staff, let alone draw customers during the Olympic period.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyung-doo(Bar owner) : "I didn’t have any hopes for the Olympic boom because Level 4 restrictions are in place. I could wait a few months, but it’s been lasting forever now."



[Soundbite] "Good-bye."



Meanwhile, places that offer food delivery services have their hands full. They are bombarded with orders these days.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-sung(Food delivery restaurant owner) : "The soccer game had just started. We received so many orders that we had to shut down our app for a while. It was more than we could handle."



This place has received more than 20 orders since the men’s soccer match began two hours ago. Delivery workers are also busy transporting food.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-young(Delivery worker) : "I’ve been very busy lately, busier than usual. There are more orders but fewer delivery workers. I don't even have time to drink water."



Cheering on favorite sports teams at bars and restaurants has now become a thing of the past — to the demise of small businesses that are seeing their sales nosedive.

입력 2021-07-30 15:24:57 수정 2021-07-30 16:45:05

