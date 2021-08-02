기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
With vaccinations of those in their 50s under way, health authorities received reports of adverse reactions from over 1,270 vaccine recipients over the weekend. Of them, 928 people experienced allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer vaccines. More than 300 cases were reported by Moderna vaccine recipients and four by Janssen vaccine recipients. It is known that one person died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. Eleven people complained about suffering from anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination. Of them, ten were Pfizer vaccine recipients and one was a Moderna vaccine recipient.
- REPORTS OF ADVERSE REACTIONS
