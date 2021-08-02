REPORTS OF ADVERSE REACTIONS News Today 입력 2021.08.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.02 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With vaccinations of those in their 50s under way, health authorities received reports of adverse reactions from over 1,270 vaccine recipients over the weekend. Of them, 928 people experienced allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer vaccines. More than 300 cases were reported by Moderna vaccine recipients and four by Janssen vaccine recipients. It is known that one person died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. Eleven people complained about suffering from anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination. Of them, ten were Pfizer vaccine recipients and one was a Moderna vaccine recipient.

REPORTS OF ADVERSE REACTIONS

입력 2021-08-02 15:30:29 수정 2021-08-02 16:46:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With vaccinations of those in their 50s under way, health authorities received reports of adverse reactions from over 1,270 vaccine recipients over the weekend. Of them, 928 people experienced allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer vaccines. More than 300 cases were reported by Moderna vaccine recipients and four by Janssen vaccine recipients. It is known that one person died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. Eleven people complained about suffering from anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination. Of them, ten were Pfizer vaccine recipients and one was a Moderna vaccine recipient.