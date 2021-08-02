기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

REPORTS OF ADVERSE REACTIONS
입력 2021.08.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.02 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

With vaccinations of those in their 50s under way, health authorities received reports of adverse reactions from over 1,270 vaccine recipients over the weekend. Of them, 928 people experienced allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer vaccines. More than 300 cases were reported by Moderna vaccine recipients and four by Janssen vaccine recipients. It is known that one person died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. Eleven people complained about suffering from anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination. Of them, ten were Pfizer vaccine recipients and one was a Moderna vaccine recipient.
  • REPORTS OF ADVERSE REACTIONS
    • 입력 2021-08-02 15:30:29
    • 수정2021-08-02 16:46:26
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

With vaccinations of those in their 50s under way, health authorities received reports of adverse reactions from over 1,270 vaccine recipients over the weekend. Of them, 928 people experienced allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer vaccines. More than 300 cases were reported by Moderna vaccine recipients and four by Janssen vaccine recipients. It is known that one person died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. Eleven people complained about suffering from anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination. Of them, ten were Pfizer vaccine recipients and one was a Moderna vaccine recipient.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!