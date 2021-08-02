POLICE TO RECALL KCTU HEAD OVER RALLY

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency says it will question the head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions on Wednesday for organizing a massive rally in central Seoul early last month. According to the umbrella labor union, some 8,000 unionized workers participated in the rally held in Jongno on July 3. During the rally, police booked 23 demonstrators for violating laws on assembly and infectious disease prevention. KCTU Chairman Yang Kyung-soo had boycotted police summons three times before promising to turn himself in early this month.
