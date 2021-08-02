POLITICAL MOVES BY PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS News Today 입력 2021.08.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With their second TV debate approaching, the ruling party’s presidential hopefuls are touring the nation to garner support. In the opposition bloc, former Prosecutor General and leading presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has joined the People Power Party. This is spurring his PPP rivals to gear up in full force for a party race to select its presidential candidate. Won Hee-ryong, meanwhile, has resigned as Jeju Governor to throw his hat in the ring.



[Pkg]



On the third day of his provincial tour, the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung visited Jeollabuk-do Province. He again tried to dispel disputes over his recent remarks regarding the region. Late last month, he said that throughout the 500-year history of Korea, the Jeolla Province never played a central role in unifying the nation. Critics lashed out saying he was promoting regionalism and discrimination against the region. He sought support from local voters, highlighting that the dispute stemmed from misunderstanding and the Jeolla region is home to reform-minded, pro-democracy forces.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Hopeful) : "Without the Jeolla region, the DP could have hardly existed."



Another DP hopeful Lee Nak-yon pledged to thoroughly examine the credentials and campaign promises of his rivals in the upcoming second TV debate. In particular, he insisted that there is no solid evidence for Lee Jae-myung’s claim that he has fulfilled 95 percent of his campaign pledges while serving as Gyeonggi Province governor. The former prime minister then dismissed criticism that he himself was incompetent.



[Soundbite] Shin Kyoung-min(Lee Nak-yon’s campaign camp) : "Describing Lee Nak-yon as an incompetent prime minister is equivalent to insulting President Moon Jae-in."



As the first public schedule since joining the main opposition People Power Party, ex-top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl attended an event hosted by a youth think tank on Sunday and appealed to younger voters.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Ex-Prosecutor General) : "I have learned a lot from younger people’s mindsets and ideas, which are consistent with non-ideological empiricism and practicalism."



Following his meetings with former PPP interim leader Kim Chong-in and former DP lawmaker Keum Tae-sup on Saturday, Yoon said they agreed to cooperate on the change of power. Won Hee-ryong resigned as Jeju governor to enter the presidential race. In response to criticism that his resignation will cause a vacuum in provincial affair management, Won denounced Lee Jae-myung for maintaining his post as Gyeonggi governor while running for president.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(Ex-Jeju Governor) : "From my perspective on public service ethics, it is incomprehensible to maintain an existing public post while running for president."



Amid expectations that he will soon declare his presidential bid, former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choe Jae-hyeong met small-business owners and condemned the ruling party and government for attempting to buy votes by pushing for universal COVID-19 relief payments.

