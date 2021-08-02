기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS
입력 2021.08.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.02 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.
  • SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS
    • 입력 2021-08-02 15:30:29
    • 수정2021-08-02 16:46:26
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!