기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.
Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.
- SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS
-
- 입력 2021-08-02 15:30:29
- 수정2021-08-02 16:46:26
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.
Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-