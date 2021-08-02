SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS News Today 입력 2021.08.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.02 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.

SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS

입력 2021-08-02 15:30:29 수정 2021-08-02 16:46:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil says upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are defensive ones aimed to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said the joint exercises must be held as scheduled, since it is essential to test South Korea’s military readiness before the transfer of wartime operation control from the U.S. He also hoped that the dispute over the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills will not be a hurdle in improving inter-Korean relations. Song made the remarks after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly bashed Seoul for moving ahead with what she called a hostile war exercise early this month.