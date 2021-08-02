REDUCED MARKETING AMID OLYMPICS News Today 입력 2021.08.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



More than a week into the Olympic Games, businesses are not seeing any special gains from the international event except for a handful of items. Global businesses used to compete so fiercely during the Olympic years that they were said to engage in their own “publicity Olympics.” But that is not the case this year, because corporations are minimizing their marketing efforts at the face of worldwide criticism of holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "I got here at 9 p,m, on the 27th. Tomorrow will be my fourth day here. (Nov. 2017, ahead of the opening of the Pyeongchang Olympic Games)"



Braving the elements, many people lined up and waited for more than three days to buy this item. The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics limited edition padded long jacket. Despite the cold weather, many people camped out for days. Whenever large sporting events like the Olympics are held, companies engage in fierce publicity war like this which involves limited edition releases. That's not the case for the Tokyo Games due to the pandemic. Unlike in previous years, Samsung Electronics, an official sponsor of the global event, abstained from engaging in extensive marketing activities. Coca Cola also isn’t carrying out any special publicity campaigns. Even Toyota and Panasonic, two flagship companies of the host country, have ceased Olympic marketing in Japan due to negative public opinion about the games.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Hong-joo(Dept. of Consumer Economics, Sookmyung Women’s Univ.) : "Because of the pandemic, carrying out marketing activities during the Olympics could create a negative image. "



When they engage in publicity activities, businesses focus on non-contact marketing tactics, such as a PR booth in virtual space. In contrast, fried chicken and beer businesses are booming here in the nation. Some supermarkets and convenience stores saw their fried chicken sales jump 40% and beer sales between 20 and 30%.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-hee(Seoul resident) : "Since I stay home longer, I even watch less popular events. I watched the Olympic games all day long."



The Olympic Games, held in the middle of the pandemic is changing the marketing practices of global corporations.

입력 2021-08-02 15:30:30 수정 2021-08-02 16:46:26 News Today

