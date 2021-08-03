NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.08.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.03 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has called for quarantine inspections based on the belief that this week is the last opportunity to curb the outbreak. In a COVID-19 response meeting, Kim said the uptick in infections has somewhat slowed in the capital area but the overall spread still continues. He sincerely asked the Korean people to refrain from traveling and spend this summer season mainly as a time of rest.

South Korea has confirmed two cases of the Delta plus variant for the very first time. The Delta plus combines the transmissibility of the Delta strain and the vaccine evading trait of the Beta variant. It’s so far known to be found in a dozen countries. Korea’s Central Disease Control Headquarters said the first domestic case of the delta plus is a man in his 40's who has never been overseas and it has found no additional infections other than a family member who lives together. The second confirmed case is from overseas and the infection route is still being investigated.

