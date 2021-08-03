DP HOPEFULS CLASH OVER RELIEF FUNDS News Today 입력 2021.08.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.03 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party presidential hopefuls are at odds again over disaster relief subsidies. Lee Jae-myung has vowed to pay the subsidies to all Gyeonggi-do Province residents, while the other candidates say it would be unfair to other local governments.



[Pkg]



Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, one of the Democratic Party’s presidential hopefuls, has reiterated his pledge to pay disaster relief subsidies to all residents of his province, even if that means a heavier burden for the government. Lee says he has discussed the issue with the local governments.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party presidential candidate) : "I believe all Gyeonggi-do Province residents deserve disaster relief subsidies. Asking me why I am acting differently from the central government is tantamount to saying that we don't need regional governments."



The governor’s decision is based on the opinions of five municipal governments in the province, but the issue has sparked a controversy because the central government and the political parties have already reached an agreement on the issue of disaster relief funds. The other presidential candidates say Lee’s decision lacks fairness.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party presidential candidate) : "I wish he made his decisions by taking into account fairness to other local governments, which follow the decisions of the National Assembly."



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(Democratic Party presidential candidate(Online news conference)) : "This implies that the residents of other regions, like Gangwon-do or Chungcheongbuk-do or Seoul, don’t deserve subsidies just because they live outside of Gyeonggi-do Province."



Some are accusing Lee of taking advantage of his position as the only provincial governor among the presidential hopefuls to make decisions on state funds, which could result in unfair competition.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Democratic Party presidential candidate(CBS Radio)) : "He has never served as a lawmaker or worked in the central government. He has only headed a regional government."



Choo Mi-ae, the only presidential candidate who favors Lee, says universal welfare is one of the ruling party’s core political beliefs. To pay disaster relief funds to all Gyeonggi-do Province residents, the provincial government needs 400 billion won more. It is currently discussing with cities and counties how to share the burden. The Democratic Party leadership says it will wait and see how the discussion goes. The presidential hopefuls will inevitably square off over the issue at the second televised debate scheduled for Wednesday.

