기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MIN HONG-CHUL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS
입력 2021.08.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.03 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.
  • MIN HONG-CHUL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS
    • 입력 2021-08-03 15:30:08
    • 수정2021-08-03 16:48:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!