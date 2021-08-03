기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.
Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.
- MIN HONG-CHUL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS
-
- 입력 2021-08-03 15:30:08
- 수정2021-08-03 16:48:04
[Anchor Lead]
Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.
Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-