MIN HONG-CHUL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS News Today 입력 2021.08.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.03 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.

MIN HONG-CHUL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS

입력 2021-08-03 15:30:08 수정 2021-08-03 16:48:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Speaking to a local radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Min Hong-chul who chairs the National Assembly’s defense committee said that the South Korea-U.S. joint drill should go ahead, calling it a matter of sovereignty that concerns the bilateral alliance. Regarding the latest remarks by the North Korean leader’s sister who demanded the exercise be called off, the lawmaker said her statement may well be a conventional tactic using the joint drill as an excuse. Min said it likely reflects North Korea’s calculated intent to receive what it wants.