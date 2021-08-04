EXTRA SIDE EFFECT CASES REPORTED

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The COVID vaccination task force announced that 3,803 additional cases of side effects were reported yesterday, bringing the total so far to roughly 121,500. The task force said that 95% or 115,656 reported side effects consisted of muscle ache, headache, fever, chills and nausea. But there were 16 more people affected with anaphylaxis, 101 people showing abnormal nervous system reactions and five more deaths.
