[Anchor Lead]

To emphasize the importance of resuming the inter-Korean industrial cooperation project, Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said at today’s online meeting of the Aspen Security Forum that the Gaeseong Industrial Complex is the best way to change North Korea and reestablish the trust between the two sides. He also said that North Koreans working in the Gaeseong compound are the most effective channel through which free market ideas can flow into North Korea. He added that if the United States invests in the reopening of the complex, it would be regarded as America’s intent to not invade North Korea.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hwang Hee visited the memorial altar for the late mountaineer Kim Hong-bin in Gwangju today to award him a Blue Dragon Order of Sports Merit, the highest medal of honor in sports, on behalf of President Moon Jae-in and comforted his family and colleagues. Kim went missing after conquering Broad Peak in the Himalayas on July 18th. He had lost all his fingers in 1991 while climbing Mount McKinley, the highest mountain in North America, but he became the first disabled climber in the world to scale all 14 Himalayan peaks taller than 8,000 meters.
