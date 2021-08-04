DISPUTE OVER SPECIAL PURPOSE SCHOOLS News Today 입력 2021.08.04 (15:17) 수정 2021.08.04 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A few years back, parents of students with disabilities went down on their knees pleading to local residents to allow the opening of a special education school in their neighborhood in Seoul. Such confrontation is an occurring scene whenever a special purpose school is set to be built. Then various benefits and incentives would be doled out to appease local sentiment. Can there be a more fundamental solution?



[Pkg]



​This lush green neighborhood is the site for Dongjin special-ed school scheduled to open in 2024. It's finally happening, 11 years after plans were first established. A decision was reached only when a local cultural center was promised to be built together. This is Seojin School whose story was made into the documentary film “A long way to school.” A lawmaker’s campaign pledge at the time to build a Korean medicine center on the school site drew sharp criticism. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education also struck a decision that it will cooperate with the center construction if a new site for the school opens up. Parents were enraged, saying schools should not become unpleasant facilities that required provision of favors to be built.



[Soundbite] (From the film “A Long Way to School”) : "It set a very bad precedent of making the establishment of special-ed schools extremely difficult."



Similar settlement processes including favors and benefits have now become a norm for building special-needs schools.



[Soundbite] Jeong Sun-gyeong(Parents association for special-ed schools in Seoul) : "Upon news of a special-ed school coming to town, residents hold surveys on what they need to make demands. This is not right."



The number of students in need of special education grew by 74-hundred in the past 5 years. But during that time 15 more such institutions were made.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Yun-tae(Korea University) : "A conflict resolution body must be created legally and institutionally to swiftly hammer out agreements."



The Education Ministry pledged to raise the total number of special-ed schools to 196 by next year. The current count nationwide stands at 182, 14 shy of the target goal.

DISPUTE OVER SPECIAL PURPOSE SCHOOLS

입력 2021-08-04 15:17:29 수정 2021-08-04 16:46:52 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A few years back, parents of students with disabilities went down on their knees pleading to local residents to allow the opening of a special education school in their neighborhood in Seoul. Such confrontation is an occurring scene whenever a special purpose school is set to be built. Then various benefits and incentives would be doled out to appease local sentiment. Can there be a more fundamental solution?



[Pkg]



​This lush green neighborhood is the site for Dongjin special-ed school scheduled to open in 2024. It's finally happening, 11 years after plans were first established. A decision was reached only when a local cultural center was promised to be built together. This is Seojin School whose story was made into the documentary film “A long way to school.” A lawmaker’s campaign pledge at the time to build a Korean medicine center on the school site drew sharp criticism. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education also struck a decision that it will cooperate with the center construction if a new site for the school opens up. Parents were enraged, saying schools should not become unpleasant facilities that required provision of favors to be built.



[Soundbite] (From the film “A Long Way to School”) : "It set a very bad precedent of making the establishment of special-ed schools extremely difficult."



Similar settlement processes including favors and benefits have now become a norm for building special-needs schools.



[Soundbite] Jeong Sun-gyeong(Parents association for special-ed schools in Seoul) : "Upon news of a special-ed school coming to town, residents hold surveys on what they need to make demands. This is not right."



The number of students in need of special education grew by 74-hundred in the past 5 years. But during that time 15 more such institutions were made.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Yun-tae(Korea University) : "A conflict resolution body must be created legally and institutionally to swiftly hammer out agreements."



The Education Ministry pledged to raise the total number of special-ed schools to 196 by next year. The current count nationwide stands at 182, 14 shy of the target goal.