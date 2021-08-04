S. KOREA'S 6G COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY News Today 입력 2021.08.04 (15:17) 수정 2021.08.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has developed technology that will help enable the 6th generation of mobile communications. There is fierce global competition on research and development for 6G communications to be commercialized by 2030. With the latest feat, Korea is expected to secure a foothold in this race.



[Pkg]



Here, IT experts are assessing the performance of transceiver equipment for 6G broadband mobile communications. The equipment was developed by the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center, a think tank established within KAIST. The device allows concentrated transmission with minimal loss within in a terahertz band. Using this technology, 27 gigahertz transmission is possible, much faster than the current 2.4 gigahertz 5G communications.



[Soundbite] Jo Dong-ho(LG-KAIST 6G Research Center) : "Securing bandwidth more than 11 times larger paves the way for increasing transmission speed by 11 fold compared to 5G."



Countries are locked in a fierce competition towards the goal of commercializing 6G by the year 2030. Japan announced plans in 2018 on dynamic spectrum sharing. The U.S. and China also set up related research policies and tasks last March and November, respectively.



[Soundbite] Jeong Jae-hun(LG Electronics CTO division) : "6G has very bright prospects and high potential as a network solution providing ultra-high speed transmission."



As mobile technology evolves and the cycle of each generation gets shorter. Korea is also looking to thrive in the global 6G competition.

