S. KOREA REPORTS 1,776 CASES News Today 입력 2021.08.05 (15:24) 수정 2021.08.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



1,776 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Korea yesterday. Confirmed cases number around 1700 with increased testing on weekdays, The government has announced that the social distancing level will be adjusted tomorrow but the current level is likely to be maintained for the time being.



[Pkg]



On July 28th the first confirmed case from this internet cafe was reported. Over six days, the number of related cases grew to 24. As infections continued to occur in everyday places, the nation's daily tally jumped up to the 1,700 level again. Nearly 40% of the 1,644 local cases came from outside the capital region. Increased Summer vacation traffic caused the virus to spread quickly throughout the rest of the country. While the number of cases in the capital region rose only 0.8%, it was 6.4% in other regions, continuing the upturn for three straight weeks.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The spread is likely to continue as the vacation season hasn’t ended yet and many people are returning from vacations."



The fourth wave appears to have plateaued, judging by the number of local cases in the past three weeks, which climbed from the 1,700s to the 1,800s and then down to the 1,600s. The capital region under level 4 distancing measures is seeing a decline in new cases... while the rest of the country is clearly showing rapid transmission. There's National Liberation Day weekend coming up next week and schools are getting ready to open fully for the second semester. Current social distancing levels will likely be maintained for two more weeks. It's also concerning that the spread of the Delta variant is driving up the number of patients in serious or critical condition.



[Soundbite] Dr. Choi Won-suk(Dept. of Infectious Diseases, Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "The number of patients may spike once disease control measures are relaxed. Greater number of patients, especially critically ill patients, can lead to uncontrollable damage."



The government says limiting the number of people in private gatherings is a key measure that will not change much. Subsequently, the ban on social gatherings of three or more people after six PM in the capital region will remain in place.

입력 2021-08-05 15:24:22 수정 2021-08-05 16:46:24 News Today

