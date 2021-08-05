기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Democratic Party head Song Young-gil has rejected a proposal to set up an internal body to verify party presidential hopefuls’ credentials. He revealed the position in a radio interview on Thursday, calling the proposal illogical. Song explained that the proposal, made by some of party presidential contenders, is like calling for again reviewing conditions of a court case that is already under way. The ruling party leader also expressed concerns over overheated disputes among the candidates, quoting party members as worrying that they could end up hurting each other.
SONG REJECTS PROPOSAL OVER CREDENTIALS
입력 2021-08-05 15:24:22
수정2021-08-05 16:46:24
[Anchor Lead]
