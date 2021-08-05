NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.08.05 (15:24) 수정 2021.08.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Employment and Labor has announced next year’s minimum wage is 9,160 won per hour, which is up 440 won from this year. Therefore, an individual working 40 hours a week will earn a monthly wage of some 1.91 million won. Last month, the ministry operated a ten-day period for labor and management to raise objections about the increase. Business groups, including the Korea Enterprises Federation, filed complaints during the period. But the ministry pushed ahead with the raise, saying it was made in line with the minimum wage act and due procedures.

The Education Ministry says those who are unvaccinated or test positive for the coronavirus can take the annual College Scolastic Ability Test in this November. It made the decision through discussions with education officials and colleges as well as infectious disease experts and health authorities. The ministry will divide test takers into three groups of normal, quarantined and infected ones and establish systems and environments that ensure all of them take the state-run college entrance test safely.

입력 2021-08-05 15:24:22 News Today

