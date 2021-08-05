ALTAR DEDICATED TO KIM HONG-BIN

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
An altar dedicated to mountain-climber Kim Hong-bin has been set up in Gwangju. Kim was the first climber with disabilities to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents. The audio of his distress call asking for help shortly before he went missing has been disclosed.
[Pkg]
Kim Hong-bin had lost all ten of his fingers, but it didn’t stop him from conquering the 14 Himalayan peaks. Kim went missing on July 18 while descending from Broad Peak located 8047 m above sea level.
[Soundbite] Kim Hong-bin(Distress call on July 19) : "Asking the base camp for help. I need two ascenders. (Are you okay?) It’s very cold."
Search efforts that lasted a week were unsuccessful and were eventually suspended at the request of the climber’s family. The photo at his altar shows Kim smiling happily.
[Soundbite] "Where’s my Hong-bin? Where..."
Kim’s climbing gear has been also placed at his altar. People flocked to pay their respects to the renowned climber, who inspired many with his unwavering determination.
[Soundbite] Lee Keon-hee(Gwangju resident) : "It’s heartbreaking. He passed away in that cold place. I wish they could find his body soon but that doesn't seem possible..."
The government has awarded Kim posthumously with the Cheongryong Medal, the highest Order of Sport Merit in Korea in recognition of his achievements.
[Soundbite] Hwang Hee(Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism) : "The government will cooperate with Gwangju City to set up a committee dedicated to Kim Hong-bin’s achievements."
Kim’s portrait will be set up at a Buddhist temple in Gwangju. A memorial ceremony is slated for August 8.
