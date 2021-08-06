DISTANCING MEASURES TO BE EXTENDED News Today 입력 2021.08.06 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government has extended COVID-19 restrictions in the capital and non-capital regions for two more weeks. More than 1700 new cases were reported for Thursday.



[Pkg]



The government decided to extend the current coronavirus restrictions for two more weeks — Level 4 for the greater Seoul area and Level 3 for all other regions. The ban on private gatherings also remains in place. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday. He said the nation could see a resurgence of COVID-19 cases after the National Liberation Day holiday period. Kim stressed the importance of containing the outbreak so that children can receive in-person classes when the second semester begins. The PM vowed to adjust restrictions that lack efficiency or consensus based on public opinion. He added the decision to extend distancing measures was not easy because small businesses are scrambling to stay afloat during the pandemic. However, the government had to extend the restrictions in consideration of the efforts by the public to curb the outbreak so far. Kim vowed stern measures against an illegal mass rally planned by a church in Seoul. The government will not let anyone add fuel to the fire amid the raging outbreak. South Korea reported 1704 new cases, 1640 local and 64 imported. The daily tally has been in four digits for a month now. So far, more than 20 million people, or 40 percent of the population have received the first vaccine shot.

