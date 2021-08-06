VACCINE SIDE-EFFECT AS INDUSTRIAL DISASTER News Today 입력 2021.08.06 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service has recognized a nursing assistant who was diagnosed with encephalomyelitis after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as a victim of industrial disaster marking the first such case in South Korea. The agency considered the fact that the individual followed workplace guidance on receiving the vaccine and that being in a priority group, failure to get a jab would have presented work-related challenges. The nursing assistant did not have existing medical conditions to trigger vaccine side effects, as the agency acknowledged a link between the adverse reactions and vaccination.

VACCINE SIDE-EFFECT AS INDUSTRIAL DISASTER

입력 2021-08-06 15:20:48 수정 2021-08-06 16:45:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service has recognized a nursing assistant who was diagnosed with encephalomyelitis after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as a victim of industrial disaster marking the first such case in South Korea. The agency considered the fact that the individual followed workplace guidance on receiving the vaccine and that being in a priority group, failure to get a jab would have presented work-related challenges. The nursing assistant did not have existing medical conditions to trigger vaccine side effects, as the agency acknowledged a link between the adverse reactions and vaccination.