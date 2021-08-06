기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service has recognized a nursing assistant who was diagnosed with encephalomyelitis after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as a victim of industrial disaster marking the first such case in South Korea. The agency considered the fact that the individual followed workplace guidance on receiving the vaccine and that being in a priority group, failure to get a jab would have presented work-related challenges. The nursing assistant did not have existing medical conditions to trigger vaccine side effects, as the agency acknowledged a link between the adverse reactions and vaccination.
- VACCINE SIDE-EFFECT AS INDUSTRIAL DISASTER
입력 2021-08-06 15:20:48
수정2021-08-06 16:45:48
