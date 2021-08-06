기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

VACCINE SIDE-EFFECT AS INDUSTRIAL DISASTER
입력 2021.08.06 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.06 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service has recognized a nursing assistant who was diagnosed with encephalomyelitis after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as a victim of industrial disaster marking the first such case in South Korea. The agency considered the fact that the individual followed workplace guidance on receiving the vaccine and that being in a priority group, failure to get a jab would have presented work-related challenges. The nursing assistant did not have existing medical conditions to trigger vaccine side effects, as the agency acknowledged a link between the adverse reactions and vaccination.
  • VACCINE SIDE-EFFECT AS INDUSTRIAL DISASTER
    • 입력 2021-08-06 15:20:48
    • 수정2021-08-06 16:45:48
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service has recognized a nursing assistant who was diagnosed with encephalomyelitis after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as a victim of industrial disaster marking the first such case in South Korea. The agency considered the fact that the individual followed workplace guidance on receiving the vaccine and that being in a priority group, failure to get a jab would have presented work-related challenges. The nursing assistant did not have existing medical conditions to trigger vaccine side effects, as the agency acknowledged a link between the adverse reactions and vaccination.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!