ACCOUNT SURPLUS REACHES RECORD FIGURE News Today 입력 2021.08.06 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



According to tentative Bank of Korea data, the country posted a current account surplus of 8.8 billion dollars in the month of June thanks to brisk exports. The current account for the year’s first half thus recorded a 44.3 billion dollar surplus, the largest in 5 years and up 133 percent from the same period last year. The central bank said a surplus of 81 billion is expected for the whole of this year on the back of strong exports. But it added the virus resurgence especially of the delta variant, fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain concerns are believed to be variables.

