기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS
입력 2021.08.06 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.06 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil has reiterated in his party’s Supreme Council meeting that the South Korea-US combined exercise should go ahead as it’s defensive in nature and an inevitable step to realize the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. He noted there were various opinions regarding the joint drill scheduled for this month and that he believes those views reflect keen desire to swiftly restore inter-Korean relations. But the chairman said the drill is not a large scale outdoor training but a command post exercise that is necessary in the process to take back wartime operations control.
  • SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS
    • 입력 2021-08-06 15:20:49
    • 수정2021-08-06 16:45:48
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil has reiterated in his party’s Supreme Council meeting that the South Korea-US combined exercise should go ahead as it’s defensive in nature and an inevitable step to realize the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. He noted there were various opinions regarding the joint drill scheduled for this month and that he believes those views reflect keen desire to swiftly restore inter-Korean relations. But the chairman said the drill is not a large scale outdoor training but a command post exercise that is necessary in the process to take back wartime operations control.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!