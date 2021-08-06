SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS News Today 입력 2021.08.06 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil has reiterated in his party’s Supreme Council meeting that the South Korea-US combined exercise should go ahead as it’s defensive in nature and an inevitable step to realize the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. He noted there were various opinions regarding the joint drill scheduled for this month and that he believes those views reflect keen desire to swiftly restore inter-Korean relations. But the chairman said the drill is not a large scale outdoor training but a command post exercise that is necessary in the process to take back wartime operations control.

SONG YOUNG-GIL ON S. KOREA-US JOINT DRILLS

입력 2021-08-06 15:20:49 수정 2021-08-06 16:45:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil has reiterated in his party’s Supreme Council meeting that the South Korea-US combined exercise should go ahead as it’s defensive in nature and an inevitable step to realize the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. He noted there were various opinions regarding the joint drill scheduled for this month and that he believes those views reflect keen desire to swiftly restore inter-Korean relations. But the chairman said the drill is not a large scale outdoor training but a command post exercise that is necessary in the process to take back wartime operations control.