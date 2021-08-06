RESEARCHERS DEVELOP NEUROMORPHIC CHIP News Today 입력 2021.08.06 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Artificial intelligence is evolving fast, but computers still have a long way to go to excel the highly sophisticated cognitive skills of the human brain. Korean researchers have developed a neuromorphic chip modeled after the human brain.



[Pkg]



The human brain is a complex architecture of tens of billions of neurons and 100 trillion synapses connecting them. Neuromorphic chips modeled after the human brain have an artificial nerve structure. Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have developed a neuromorphic chip with a transistor that acts both as neurons and synapses at the same time.



[Soundbite] Han Jun-kyu(KAIST researcher) : "We have developed a high-density neuromorphic chip with a single transistor that combines neurons and synapses, and can perform artificial intelligence using less power."



Thanks to its simple structure, the chip costs less to produce, while its density is more than 3500 times as high. Moreover, it can be manufactured using existing standard silicon processing technologies without deploying any new materials or structures.



[Soundbite] Choi Yang-kyu(Prof., KAIST) : "This chip can be commercialized soon, as it can be manufactured using existing semiconductor production equipment."



This neuromorphic chip marks the first step toward the development of artificial intelligence, cutting-edge materials and national defense technologies.

