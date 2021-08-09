기사 본문 영역

VACCINE APPOINTMENTS BEGIN
입력 2021.08.09 (15:12) 수정 2021.08.09 (16:52) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

People aged 18-49 can make vaccine appointments from Monday using a ten-day rotation system based on the last digit of their date of birth.

[Pkg]

Some 16.2 million people aged 18-49 are eligible to make vaccination reservations from Monday. To avoid crashing the reservation website, a ten-day rotation system has been introduced. The date of registration must match the last digit of the date of birth. Those whose date of birth ends with 9, 19 or 29 can make appointments on Monday. They can make reservations from 8 p.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday, those whose date of birth ends with 10, 20 or 30 can register. More diverse forms of personal authorization are also available this time. They can be received on Kakao, Naver or Pass apps before registration. Proxy registration is no longer allowed. When multiple devices are used simultaneously for registration, access is blocked to all the gadgets for ten minutes except for the one where personal authorization was received first. Those who fail to make appointments on designated days will have another chance on August 19. Vaccinations of people aged 18-49 are to be carried out from August 26 to September 30. They will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna shot. Demand for leftover vaccines is expected to decline during this period. Health authorities are looking for ways to minimize leftover vaccines.
